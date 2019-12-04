Professional Biker Pooja Bajaj Survives Accident, Feels Like She's Carrying Battle Scars

Professional biker Pooja Bajaj began riding bikes at the age of 15 and has not stopped ever since. She reportedly feels that she could become a professional biker by making perseverance, struggle, and passion her moto. Recently this bike rider had an accident which might have hindered her dreams of professional biking.

Pooja Bajaj’s adventurous diaries in Spiti Valley

Hungry for adventure Pooja Bajaj had taken a 12-day-long journey to Himachal Pradesh’s most famous adventure destination, Spiti Valley in June 2019. Spiti Valley is considered to be one of the most dangerous terrains not only in India but also in the world. On the 10th day of her road trip, the professional biker reportedly met with a serious accident. Another bike rider had apparently cut lanes without any indicator.

Also Read: Bike Trip: Here Are Some Of The Best Bike Trip Routes In India

Pooja Bajaj reportedly suffered from multiple fractures in her clavicle bone and a fragment dislocation in her thoracic region. Lack of medical facilities and medical backup forced this professional biker to undertake a 48-hour journey to the nearest hospital in Chandigarh. Unfortunately, the journey reportedly got extended further due to harsh weather conditions. From Chandigarh, Pooja Bajaj was moved to Bangalore where she was reportedly operated on 6 days after the accident.

Also Read: Road-trip Destinations To Make Your Next Holiday More Memorable

However, her desire for adventurous biking is so strong that even during her 26-days recovery period, Pooja Bajaj reportedly never thought of quitting. In an interview with a daily portal, the bike rider mentioned that she now carries a battle scar from her Spiti journey and will be back there as soon as her doctor gives her a go-ahead. She, however, hopes that within three to four months she will be able to ride her bike again. To the daily portal, this professional biker revealed that despite titanium rods and multiple screws on her shoulders she “lives to ride”. She also reportedly said that even though she had tried other things in life, she has always come back to riding.

Also Read: Bike Trip: 5 Tips You Should Remember Before Starting Your Road Trip

Talking about her inspiration to become a professional biker, Pooja Bajaj reportedly revealed that her father used to travel a lot. She also said that her mother’s ailing health was another reason which prompted her to learn to ride a bike so that she could take her to the doctor. Talking about her passion for riding, the bike rider revealed that it gives her a sense of empowerment. There is also a sense of gender equality that this rider feels when on a bike.

Also Read: Bikers: Best Destinations To Getaways For Bike Riders From Mumbai

Although Pooja Bajaj has travelled almost all over India on her bike, she wishes to make a journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In the interview, she added that accidents are a part of a bike rider's life and one should not feel hopeless if something like this occurs. In fact, one should try to be mentally strong to overcome such a situation and continue their passion for adventurous riding.

Also Read: Drive Songs: Makhna, Dil Chahta Hai And Other Songs For A Road Trip