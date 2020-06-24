Meghalaya Quarantine Centre: Delicious Meals, Pumped Up Authorities And A View

Travelling during COVID-19 is a gamble, one might not want to play but certain responsibilities make one do so anyway. Amycia, working in Delhi, didn't meet her parents for over a year, constant calls from her family to visit her native place, Shillong in Meghalaya, pushed her to take a firm decision to finally travel to meet her parents. She knew her state will employ institutional quarantine till her test results do not come negative, she was willing to take the risk. Unaware what awaits ahead, trepidation crept in her heart as she landed at Guwahati airport, Assam.

"There are different registration desks for each North-east state at the airport, one has to fill in the declaration form and then is taken to the respective state, where one undergoes the Corona test. I was tested at civil hospital, Shillong. Post that, was taken to the quarantine centre at IIM-Umsawli," narrated Amycia.

"Till 10th of June, the traveling was arranged for everyone traveling via train or flights by the government but as the realisation dawned upon them that it's costing them a lot, we were asked to book a cab via government website to reach out quarantine centre, she added."

Amycia is traveling with her cousin, she was relieved to have someone by her side as she wasn't sure how will the next forty-eight hours will be at the quarantine center. She had heard the poor services at several-government monitored quarantine centers in Delhi, but she didn't believe what transpired next.

Amycia excitedly said, "A kit containing a mask, sanitizer, toilet paper, tissues, soaps, biscuits and fresh towel was handed to us as we entered our respective rooms. The first thing on someone's mind is the cleanliness of the center, proper hygiene has been maintained, constant Sanitisation is taking place here. We are also receiving calls from officials asking us about our status of stay and if anything more is required."

"The best part is yet to come", she paused with a lurking smile, "the quality of food being provided is beyond expectations. We are receiving a healthy breakfast, also we are given choices of veg and nonveg food for lunch and dinner. We got chicken soup, caviar, chili chicken and rice. Another friend of mine who is staying at a NIFT, a quarantine center, received a burger and fries for breakfast. Who does so much for returnees, I wonder!" she quipped. "There is also a electric kettle given with tea bags for us to enjoy tea and snacks while we step out into our attached balconies and witness the scenic beauty around".

CM Conrad Sangma and Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong are working in coordination with other states to provide for all, migrant laborers and all other returnees. Three thousand rupees is being credited to the bank account of every person who js returning.

"The treatment is beyond our expectations", said Amycia as she awaits her test results.

