Things To Do During Self-quarantine: From Meditating To Learning A New Language

While the coronavirus has altered the dynamics of our routine with limitations on outdoor chores, travel, work, and a myriad of other activities, keeping active and productive indoor is the need of the hour. Therefore, with sufficient time at hand, the self-quarantine can be made better with an array of new experiences and skills to learn while working from home, and keeping movement restricted to grocery stores and pharmacies to avoid contracting the COVID-19 disease. Some of the activities listed not only improve the mental health but are also essential to try in order to combat isolation and loneliness while the social lives have taken a back seat.

Stand, stretch, work out and meditate

Coronavirus pandemic tends to take a toll on emotional health and overall well-being due to quarantine and limited interaction with the social circle and outside world. The bitter scenario being there may not be people to relieve stress with the quality in-person conversations. Therefore, while mental health may be deteriorating unnoticeably, its important activities like yoga that has multiple health benefits and meditation should make on the ‘To-Do’ list. One can opt for online yoga classes that are being streamed online such as Do Yoga With Me, CrossFlow Yoga App, Fightmaster Yoga, or Yoga With Adriene. A workout for a physically fit body is integral as well. Check out some online channels that conduct classes for Yoga. One can also try health apps like Aura or Headspace for maintaining the mental well being.

Video Chat and interact with your loved ones

Although the pandemic restricts the social interaction, virtually, one can connect with people and share their quarantine experiences at an optimal level, at least once a week. Online platforms such as Google Duo, House Party, FaceTime (for iOS), Skype (multiplatform video-chat), Facebook Messenger, Discord (for gamers) are among many options to consider.

Keep a journal, or launch a blog, or read one

While you could spend time reading some of the books like “Infinite Jest,” “Les Miserables” or even “The Stand” on Kindle app where you can make a virtual library, you could also pen down a blog, write poetry or merely some thoughts on Instant Happy Journal, or The Five Minute Journal.

Read: Volunteer Sleuths Track Down Hawaii’s Quarantine Scofflaws

Read: Spain To Allow British Tourists To Visit Without Having To Quarantine From June 21

Go on a virtual tour to a museum

One could now take a virtual tour to some of the prominent museums worldwide from the comfort of homes amid the coronavirus crisis. One can explore The Met, or even go for a ride at Disney World for free to explore parks online as the sites allow the tourists to come tour in a fresh, immersive way through the exhibitions and the art galleries. Similarly, Smithsonian allows users to access their art exhibitions in a virtual tour. One could also get an art fix with the Google Arts and Culture app for iPhone and Android. The app lets the users view paintings and artforms in AR, read about the masterpieces and famous painting doppelganger.

Virtual tour of the Natural History Museumhttps://t.co/S34aIce9zk — Astrea Ernulf (@AstreaErnulf) June 23, 2020

Virtual Museum tour with Google Arts & Culture – perfect for creating your own tour around your favourites.



Experience the collection when the Museum is blissfully quiet.https://t.co/LpONh23C6b — Bach-Archiv Leipzig (@bachleipzig) June 18, 2020

Make your own movie theatre or enroll in an online course

One could enroll in a course online to widen their knowledge base and enhance their skillset while at home. A range of foundation-level courses is offered by The Open University, at FutureLearn or Edx for people to learn at the universities worldwide. If not, one can create their own movie theatre for a cinema outing feeling.

Try gardening or learn a foreign language

Growing plants, tidying up the garden, repainting the fences or creating a garden altogether on a balcony or the porch could be fulfilling, not only for the environment but also mind. Additionally, one can download Duolingo, or a similar app, and learn a foreign language to keep the blues at bay.

Our French Podcast is back for a new season!



In Episode 1, meet @FCousteau, grandson of legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau. Fabien fell in love with sharks at a young age, and years later did the unthinkable: he chose to live among them. 🦈



🎧👉 https://t.co/ByH2l4ipI5 pic.twitter.com/byzjSah4o9 — Duolingo (@duolingo) June 12, 2020

Read: German Police And Goettingen Residents Clash Over COVID-19 Quarantine Restrictions

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: DGCA Amends Circular For Airline Crew, Specifies Home Quarantine Rules