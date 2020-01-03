Things To Do In Kochi: Casual Dining Restaurants That Are Perfect For Family Lunch Plans

Sprinkled with Portuguese, Dutch and British influences, Fort Kochi is known for its Cochin cuisine. From traditional delicacies to delectable seafood and world cuisine, Kochi restaurants would delight you with their professionalism and gourmet preparations. The charming seaside area has managed to lure travellers and foodies towards its culture and authenticity. Located in the heart of Kochi, Fort Kochi falls under the district of Ernakulam. Here are some of the best and top-rated casual dining restaurants located in Fort Kochi:

Also Read | Stonehenge: When to visit the prehistoric heritage to experience Summer Solstice

Best casual dining restaurants perfect for family lunch plans in Fort Kochi

Kashi Art Café

Kashi Art Café is a casual dining café designed aesthetically with eclectic art displays in a lovely historic building with a leafy courtyard. From a humble omelette to the exotic tuna papaya salad, each dish is freshly prepared with locally sourced organic ingredients. Some of their must-try includes sandwiches, roast chicken, pasta, chocolate cake.

Also Read | Food festivals in Australia to attend in the upcoming year 2020

Fort House Restaurant

Fort House Restaurant is a perfect blend of casual and fine-dine experience. The rooftop open restaurant is one of the top-rated places in Fort Kochi. The resto is known for its waterfront location. Pork vindaloo, appams, Kerala chicken curry, mango lassi are some of their must-try.

Also Read | Food Festivals in Dubai to experience the Middle-Eastern cuisine

Fusion Bay

Fusion Bay is famous for its warm traditional and homely ambience. It serves unique seafood dishes and exceptional traditional dishes tempered with a wonderful mix of spices exuding mouth-watering flavours. Alongside good food, their service is also top-rated. Coconut rice, beef, crab toast are their must-try.

Also Read | Las Vegas Casinos: All you need to know about the Entertainment Capital of the