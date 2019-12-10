Road Safety In Winter: Tips For Safe Driving During The Chilly Season

In the recent past, there has been a rise in the number of motorcycle and driving enthusiasts, willing to take on-road trips so that they can enjoy the beauty of the season. The advent of the season is marked by the onset of thick fog formation. It’s that time of the year when the visibility is poor, making travelling, especially driving and riding, a challenging task. Naresh Jain, CEO- Ziqitza Health Care Ltd lists out factors to keep in mind when it comes to road safety during- fog ridden nights.

Factors to keep in mind

Plan ahead

Driving in bad weather is highly unpredictable, and can turn out to be quite challenging. It is always advised to plan one’s trip in advance and leave prior to the estimated time. If an individual leaves amidst a tight schedule, even a slight delay can cause tension and adversely affect his/her driving. Prior to stepping out, it’s suggested to check the weather forecast and keep alternate options ready in order to prevent it from facing the brunt of the winter season. Further, carrying a map can assist in navigation as there are chances of losing one's way due to deteriorated visibility.

Control your speed

It is a primary factor that needs to be taken care of irrespective of the prevailing conditions, but one should be more cautious on days when there is fog. The slow speed of cars and motorcycles makes control over the vehicle strong, consequently making sudden braking easier. Additionally, regardless of the posted speed limit, weather and traffic conditions may make it necessary to drive slower. Also, one must keep an appropriate distance from the vehicle ahead while driving or riding through the mist

Use low beams when need be

Whilst driving, one must keep their headlights on at all times whether it is day time or night, and the beams should be set at low. It should be done so, as it not only helps the driver see well but also allows others to see one’s car. Tapping headlights at regular intervals helps in alerting the other person about the presence of the vehicle.

Make sure the equipment is in order

The tires and breaks of cars should be checked frequently during the winter season. One should also ensure that the windshield wipers are working appropriately and a sufficient level of wiper fluid is maintained, helping one in keeping the mirrors clear. Dirty headlights can further reduce visibility. Therefore, it is of great essence to keep them clean at all times.

Check the radio for updates

During poor weather days, radio stations provide details and updates about the traffic, weather, and road conditions. It is recommended to keep the radio on at all times as it can help with valuable information about alternate routes and roadblocks. However, the volume should always be low so that there is no hindrance while driving, and the focus is maintained on the road.

Tank-up

Before commencing one’s journey it is suggested to sufficiently load the fuel tank. Foggy conditions bring visibility down, and there are high chances that one might simply miss the petrol station on the road.

