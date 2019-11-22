A Schengen Visa Allows You To Visit These Three Beautiful Countries

The Schengen Visa is amongst the strongest Visa for travelling all across Europe. For tourists who want to visit several countries in Europe, instead of applying for a visa for each country, one can get a Schengen Visa and visit them all. The person holding a Schengen Visa can travel to 26 countries without any issues. However, the visa comes in two patterns; Single Entry ( maximum 90 days of visit and not more) which expires after leaving the European regions; and Multi-Entry (90-180days of visit and not more) which allows the person to visit again if the stay is remaining. Here is a list of some great places one can visit with this visa.

Norway

Norway is a well-known tourist destination in the world, and numerous tourists go there to enjoy their vacations. The place is denoted as the happiest country in the world. It offers a variety of food. The scenic views of fjords, the Lofoten Islands, and the Northern Lights in Svalbard are perfect for people who are looking for an amazing experience.

Greece:

Greece is undoubtedly a must-visit place for all travel enthusiasts. The destination is filled with elegant landscapes and marvellous views. Its historic capital Athens, with the majestic Acropolis, fills the city with grace. In central Greece, the rock formed Meteora offers a peaceful, spiritual, and exceptional experience.

Spain:

Spain is filled with beautiful destinations from sun-kissed beaches in the south to the greenery in the north. The country is known for its vast variety of culture and delicious seafood. Many places in Spain one cannot miss out on include the coast of Cabo de Gata, Seville, Granada, Valencia, and Malaga.

Plan the visit properly and have a good knowledge of the places. Make sure to not forget your essential documents, especially your passport and visa. Also, while enjoying the vacation in the European countries, always keep your camera ready to get the most memorable shots.

