India: Mysterious Destinations For Tourists To Visit

When it comes to travelling within India, you would never, ever complain of boredom. India is filled to bursting with loads of fun experiences, some of which border on the bizarre! Since India is known to be leaned towards some kind of superstitions, there exist a few of things and places that may seem strange to a non-resident citizen. From hills that pull cars up to motorbikes that are worshipped, India is home to quite mysterious places. For those looking for something unusual on their next trip, this incredibly diverse South Asian country has a myriad of such places up its sleeve that is sure to astound almost every traveller.

Karni Mata Temple, Rajasthan

Karni Mata Temple is home to over 20,000 rats typically known as ‘Kabbas’. These Kabbas are said to be the manifestation of Goddess Karni Mata. They are highly regarded and are worshipped daily. If you visit this temple anytime soon, you will be amazed to see that these huge rats, the Kabbas, roam around freely in the temple and can be spotted drinking milk from a huge bowl. Every day, hundreds of devotees visit this temple, worship and feed the rats. There is a belief that if you see a white mouse, which do not usually show up, among these black Kabbas, you are lucky and receive Karni Mata’s blessings. Besides, killing or hurting the Kabbas is considered a sin. Reportedly, it is also believed that if you happen to step on these furry inhabitants and trample them, you have to purchase to silver or gold rat statue and offer it to the temple to atone for the sin committed.

Magnetic Hill, Ladakh

Magnetic Hill is located at an elevation of 3,352.8 meters. It is known to be one of India’s most unusual places. As the name suggests, it is famous for its magnetic properties that pull a vehicle uphill, even if the ignition is turned off. This unusual phenomenon is actually the result of an optical illusion created by the gravitational force of the hill. Owing to this unusual yet thrilling phenomenon, Magnetic Hill is one of the major tourist attractions in India.

