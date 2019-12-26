Singapore Travel: Top 5 Kid-friendly Destinations That Are Worthy Of The Hype

Singapore travel has been topping the charts, making it one of the most jam-packed tourist destinations with many attractions and activities. The increasing tourism in Singapore has changed the whole perspective of the destination from being a sterile country to being one of the busiest countries today. Singapore is an incredible family travel destination. The city highlights some major destinations for kids too. Here are the top kid-friendly destinations in Singapore that attract a huge mass of people from across the globe.

Top kids-friendly destinations in Singapore

1. S.E.A Aquarium, Sentosa Island

The S.E.A. Aquarium in Sentosa Island, Singapore is one of the best ever aquariums in the world. The beautifully organised aquarium has an array of aquatic species, from moray eels, stingrays, jellyfish, dolphins, sharks and a huge variety of colourful fish, including coral reefs too. The aquarium is huge and takes a good time to cover it all. Its mesmerising beauty makes it a kid’s favourite place.

2. Adventure Cove Water Park, Sentosa Island

If you want to spend your time tubing down the river, this place in Singapore is the best for kids. From the challenging high-ropes course and maze, huge wave pools and slides, this place offers a cool snorkeling experience for kids. This is a fun-loving relaxing place to hang out with family in Singapore.

3. Breakfast with the Orangutans at Singapore Zoo

This place gives an opportunity to spend time with Orangutans in their jungle home in Sumatra. One gets to relish a buffet breakfast with the Orangutans while watching their antics at Singapore Zoo. Kida who love animals can have a gala time. The Singapore Zoo is a beautifully designed zoo that majorly attracts kids.

4. Jurong Bird Park

Covering 20.2 hectares, with 8,000 birds representing 600 species, Jurong Bird Park is a paradise in the busy city. Key attractions are the Bird Discovery Centre, African Waterfall Aviary, Lory Loft Aviary, Southeast Asian Birds Aviary, and the award-winning African Wetlands. One can also feed the birds here.

5. Universal Studios Singapore

Southeast Asia’s first and only Universal Studios theme park in Singapore, features 24 rides, shows and attractions in seven themed zones. Kids will be delighted to catch their favourite characters up-close. Get ready to strike a pose with Elmo, shake hands with the cast of Madagascar or get despicably close to your favourite Minions for a family album. The major attractions here are exciting shows and exhilarating rides.

