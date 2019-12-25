China Wants US To 'deliver What Was Agreed' During Singapore Summit

China called on the United States to take concrete steps in order to deliver what was agreed between Pyongyang and Washington during the Singapore summit in 2018. China even asked the two countries to work out a feasible roadmap and establish a permanent peace regime and realising complete denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an interview with a news agency that recent tensions between North Korea and the US have surfaced mainly due to the fact that the concerns of Pyongyang have not been implemented seriously by Washington.

"The window of opportunity for peace is once again shifting, and the chances for dialogue quickly fading. China calls on the US to take concrete steps as soon as possible to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore." Wang said in the interview, the transcript of which was released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

South Korea appreciates China's role

According to international media reports, South Korean President Moon-Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he appreciates China's important role in the Korean issue. Moon also said that the recent situation where dialogue between Kim and Trump was suspended and tensions are escalating on the Korean peninsula, it is 'never beneficial' for China and South Korea but also for North Korea. Moon also expressed his wish to work with Xi 'more closely' so that the situation between the US and North Korea 'will bear fruit'. Xi in return told Moon that Beijing supports Seoul's efforts to improve relations with their Northern counterpart and even injected new impetus into the promotion of peace talks.

Under the leadership of the US President, it was for the first time ever in 2018 that the US started talks with North Korea. Trump met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un for a summit meeting held at Sentosa, Singapore to discuss new peaceful relations and denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. US special representative for North Korea, Stephen Beigun recently visited the region to meet with officials from Pyongyang but he had to return empty-handed because apparently he couldn't secure a meeting with his North Korean counterparts.

Beigun, however, visited Seoul and Tokyo for discussions on the regional security situation. While in Seoul, Beigun challenged North Korea to restart discussions and warned that any provocative missile test will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

(With ANI inputs)