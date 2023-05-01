Summer Travel: Darjeeling To Ooty, 7 Getaway Destinations Ideal For Family Vacation

India has numerous family-friendly summer vacation spots, including Darjeeling, Shimla, Goa, Ooty, Manali, Munnar, and Rishikesh. These destinations provide a variety of activities and experiences, including tea plantations, hill resorts, beaches, adventure sports, wildlife reserves and cultural sites. For families wishing to spend quality time together, India offers a wide variety of locations ideal for a quick summer trip.

Darjeeling

Popular for its tea plantations and scenic beauty, Darjeeling is a great summer vacation destination for families. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and picnicking at Tiger Hill are great activity options for travellers. The weather at this time is quite pleasant and ideal for summer getaway.

Shimla

One of India's most well-known hill stations, Shimla is ideal for a summer family trip. You can explore the Viceregal Lodge, go to the Jakhu Temple and stroll down Mall Road. These and more activities can be enjoyed with family and loved ones. Make your Shimla trip unforgettable by planning a vacation during this summer season.

Goa

Goa is a well-liked beach vacation destination in India and one of the country's most visited cities all year round. There are a tonne of family-friendly activities to enjoy. Families can go parasailing and jet skiing on the water, browse the neighborhood markets and stores, and visit the area's well-known churches. There is an old-world charm in Goa which attracts tourists from all over the world.

Ooty

Ooty is a hill town in the Nilgiri Hills that provides breathtaking views of its expansive landscapes. Families can take Nilgiri Mountain Railway trips, go on boat rides on Ooty Lake and explore the botanical gardens. At this time of the year, Ooty getaway can be enjoyed to the fullest.

Manali

Located in the Himachal Pradesh state, Manali is a popular summer vacation destination for families. Adventure sports like river rafting and paragliding are available, as well as trips to the Hadimba Temple and Rohtang Pass. To beat the heat, this popular hill station is a must-visit for families and friends.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a picturesque hill station in Kerala that is well-known for its wildlife reserves and tea plantations. Families can take a trip to Kundala Lake, stroll through the tea gardens, or explore the Eravikulam National Park. Situated in 'God's Own Country' Kerala, Munnar is best known for its natural reserves and mesmerising landscapes.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

White water rafting, bungee jumping, and zip-lining are prominent adventure activities in Rishikesh, families can also take pleasure in bathing in the revered Ganga or visiting the nearby temples and ashrams. For some, Rishikesh can turn out to be a spiritual retreat as well.

These are just a few of the many summer vacation spots in India that are suitable for a fun family stay. Each location has something special and fascinating to offer, making it ideal for a memorable holiday with their loved ones. If you want to get away from the rising temperature, then all you need to do is pack your bags .