The Ajanta Caves' Restored Paintings To Be Displayed From This Date

As the Ajanta caves complete 200 years of its discovery, Sir JJ School of Arts will conduct its first exhibition of restored paintings of the caves. This exhibition will be held on the college’s premises between January 9 and 17, 2020. The exhibition will showcase the original paintings of John Griffiths, an acclaimed orientalist artist, who has replicated the cave paintings which go back in time to 1872.

The institute will exhibit the paintings as part of its special event ‘Ajanta caves — 200 years of rediscovery’. They will also conduct a two-day-long seminar on January 9 and 10 to talk about the history of art and its aesthetics regarding the Ajanta caves in Maharashtra. Watch the video here as the caves in Maharashtra looks completely exquisite even after 200 years of existence.

In an interview with a leading news portal, the dean of Sir JJ School of Art, said that in 1844, the first set of the Ajanta caves paintings was made by Robert Gill. But due to the fire that caught place in London in 1866 the Ajanta caves painting was destroyed. After this, John Griffiths, the then principal at JJ school, spent nearly two decades in replicating the paintings at the Ajanta caves along with few students from the school.

The paintings have now been restored by the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC) and will be open for the public from January 9, 2020. Along with this, 33 paintings by the students of the school and 10 sculptures inspired by the Ajanta caves in Maharashtra will also be displayed at the event. He also said that the school had taken the master’s students to the Ajanta caves in December. As they were briefed about the archaeological and artistic significance of the caves and got to take inspiration from the style and come up with their ideas.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock image