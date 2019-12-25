Architectural Beauties: Must See Historical Places Located All Over The World

Gothic Architecture refers to the architecture that was prevalent in the 12th to 16th centuries and revived during the 18th to 20th century. The gothic art can be identified whenever you see buildings with pointed arches, rib vaults, flying buttresses and stained glass windows. The gothic architecture developed differently amongst British, Spanish and German locations. Take a look at the top architectural beauties across Europe.

ALSO READ| Hungary Tourism And The Must-visit Places In This Architectural Treasure-trove

The Cologne Cathedral

The construction for The Cologne Cathedral was unfinished for 350 years and that is why it took almost 600 years for the Cathedral to be completed. Cologne Cathedral is the largest gothic cathedral in North Europe. The spires of the Cathedral whose construction is inspired by the germanic gothic theme is also the second tallest spires to be built-in the authentic german- gothic style. The Cathedral has been damaged at two instances amidst the war but after expensive repairs (which are still going on), the beautiful Cathedral stands tall in Cologne, Germany.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Incredible Architecture Of Rukmini Devi Temple In Dwarka

The Cathedral Church of Milan

The largest Cathedral Church in Italy is located in Milan. The architecture also took 600 years to complete as it suffered major damages in 1386 and during WW2 that resulted in stalling the Cathedral construction furthermore. The building construction completed in 1965 and is currently the third-largest cathedral in the world. The highlight of the Cathedral is its beautiful spires, facade, and pinnacles.

ALSO READ| Travel To Goa: Check Out These Travel Options That Will Fit All The Budgets!

Notre-Dame de Paris

If you are somebody who was unaware about the Notre Dame Cathedral, might have heard of the recent accident that happened in the Cathedral in Paris. This Gothic architecture is a perfect example of French gothic themes and is one of the popular and largest churches in France and in Europe. The construction of this french gothic masterpiece was completed in 1345. Post the war damages the Cathedral was given a geometrical design to it after major restoration works.

The Black Church, Romania

the Black Church is an important place of worship for the Lutherans. Located in Brasov, Transylvania (Romania), the gothic church is built by germans. Built between 1383 to 1385, the church remains as a tourist location for those touring Romania.

ALSO READ| How To Travel To Azerbaijan And Things To Explore In Snowy Mountains During Winter