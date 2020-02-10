Skiing In India Is Fun; Check Out These Places From Auli To Rohtang Pass

You don’t need to be in the Alps if you love snow. Indian winters transform the landscapes into ski slopes. You can glide down the snow-capped mountains which offer a beautiful view. From the valleys of Gulmarg to the beautiful peaks of Auli, here are the places where you can go skiing in India.

Auli

Auli is a snow-covered hill station located at an altitude of 2-3 thousand metres above sea level, providing a very beautiful view of Mt Nanda DeviKamet, Mana Parwat, Dunagiri, Beethartoli, Nilkanth, Hathi Parbat, Ghori Parbat and Nar Parbat. It is an ideal place for Skiing, covered with oak forest. The best time to visit the place is from December to February.

Kufri

Skiing is a popular sport in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh. Kufri is one of the best places for skiing in India as the slopes are gentle and smooth making it easier for beginners to cope up with the rest. One can also try their hand at Tobogganing which involves a slide down the hill on a sledge. A winter sports festival too is organised by the Himachal Pradesh department of travel and tourism annually.

Solang Valley, Manali

The slopes of Solang Valley offer the perfect terrain for amateurs to learn their first move. A skiing festival too is conducted at the place every year where a lot of tourist participation is witnessed. The best time to visit the place is between December and February when some fantastic skiing slopes form due to thickening of snow.

Rohtang Pass, Manali

Rohtang pass offers a breathtaking view. It is famous for its landscapes and views. You can try skiing and Sledge riding at the Rohtang Pass. Visit this place for a mesmerising experience.

Yumthang, North Sikkim

Yumthang Valley is located in Sikkim. It is a place full of fun activities including trekking, mountain biking, hiking and much more. The place is covered up in a blanket of snow during the period extending from November until March. The place offers an equally enjoyable experience for beginners as well as ski experts.

