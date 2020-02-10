Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johannson & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet

Twenty-four categories, hundreds of nominees and one trophy to rule them all, Oscars 2020 is one of the biggest Hollywood award ceremonies. The 92nd Academy Awards held on February 9, 2020, witnessed several prominent faces of the film industry walking the red carpet. From blingy sequin to tribal themes, Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion was the limelight of the event. Here are a few red carpet looks of the celebrities from Oscars 2020.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron walked the Oscars 2020 red carpet wearing a sleek black gown with a long train. The dress was complimented with a thigh-high slit. Her outfit was also accessorised with a stunning Tiffany &Co. diamond necklace and rings. The actor's look was completed with strappy black heels. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with a nude makeup look.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera was a nominee for her leading role in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The actor graced the red carpet in a long red gown and flaunted her baby bump gracefully. The actor completed her look with a statement accessory that is a beautiful golden headband around her forehead. Ahead of her appearance on the red carpet, the actor explained the theme of her outfit on her social media. She informed that her outfit was inspired by a warrior from the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo made a head-turning arrival at the red carpet of Oscars 2020 wearing a striking white gown. She looked sensational in her white dramatic gown with a sequinned bodice. With silver sequins and mesh detailed gown, the actor completed her look with matching platform heels. The array of silver rings made her look even more glamorous.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae is known for her experimental red carpet looks. This time at the Oscars 2020 red carpet, Janelle Monae donned a metallic tulle mesh A-line gown with draped hood and open back. Her tulle mesh dress was embroidered with crystals all over. Her gown was so heavy that she was accompanied by four people who picked her gown for the red carpet appearance.

Scarlette Johanson

Scarlette Johnson graced the Oscars 2020 red carpet in a metallic silver corset gown with a liquid skirt. The actor flaunted her back tattoo as her gown had an open back. She completed her look with stilettos, earrings, and a messy bun.

