Things To Do And Places To Visit In South Karnataka; Take A Look

The state of Karnataka is in the Southwest part of India. Karnataka houses some of the most scenic waterfalls and temples that not only appreciate but also celebrate diversity. Karnataka truly lives up to its slogan 'One state many worlds' perfectly. It is the 7th largest state in India and is one of the most divine places to visit in the country. One can easily soak in the beauty of the state for weeks to come. Here are some of the most scenic places to visit in Karnataka.

Places to visit in South Karnataka

Hirekolale lake

Hirekolale lake is a beautiful manmade lake 10 kms from Chikmagalur, Karnataka​,​​ ​surrounded by a mountain range. @KarnatakaWorld pic.twitter.com/9IuuUq2eUp — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) September 14, 2017

One of the most peaceful and scenic places to visit near Chikmagalur is the Hirekolale lake. The lake is merely 10 kilometres away from the Chikmagalur village and is a manmade water body created to provide water for drinking and irrigation purposes for the people in the village. The awe-inspiring lake is surrounded by mountain ranges on all sides and is located in the Western Ghats.

Nagarhole National Park

Nagarhole National Park is buzzing with wildlife as well as flora and fauna. The national park is located in Kodagu district and Mysore district. The park is also called as Rajiv Gandhi National Park and is considered as World Heritage site by UNESCO. It has been reported that the Park is merely 2 hours away from Mysore by road.

Gumbaz, Srirangapatna

The Gumbaz at Srirangapatna, Karnataka, is a mausoleum that contains the graves of Tipu Sultan, his father Hyder Ali and his mother Fakr-Un-Nisa. #IncredibleIndia @alphonstourism @KarnatakaWorld pic.twitter.com/cUDvlQwy8z — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) March 30, 2018

The Gumbaz at Srirangapatna was built by Tipu Sultan in 1782-84 to act as a mausoleum for his parents. The structure is extremely scenic and is surrounded by a cypress garden. The garden houses different kinds of flora and fauna, which is said to be collected by the Sultan himself from different parts of the world. After the demise of Tipu Sultan in the battle of Siege of Srirangapatna in 1799, his ashes are also preserved in the Gumbaz.

