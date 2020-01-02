4 Best Places In Karnataka You Must Visit For A Refreshing Trip In 2020

There are several amazing tourist places in Karnataka. Some of them are widely popular while there are some that remain unexplored. The historical state of Karnataka occupies an important place in the tourism map. Located between Deccan Plateau, Kannad Coast and Western Ghats, the state has many things to boast about. From forests, temples, hills, beaches, lakes to waterfalls and ruins, there are a plethora of things the state has got to offer. Here is a list of some of the best places to visit in Karnataka that will refresh and revive you.

Best places to visit in Karnataka

Bengaluru

A vibrant city of unique culture and people, Bengaluru is one of the most popular destinations to visit in Karnataka. The state offers many interesting destinations within the city to chill out on a holiday or for a long vacation. Also known as an IT hub, the state has a very pleasant climate, so it is one of the best places to visit in Karnataka. Some of the key attractions of the place include Butterfly Park, Bengaluru Palace, Tipu Sultan's Palace and Aerospace Museum.

Coorg

Aptly known as 'Scotland of India', the place will hypnotise you with the aroma of coffee beans. The surreal beauty of Coorg is what makes it one of the best places to visit in Karnataka. If you are an adventure seeker, trek to Brahmagiri Peak and a coracle ride in the river alongside. Take a dip in Abbey Falls, Iruppu Falls, and Bylakuppe. Also, do not forget to visit the Monastery, which is known to be one of the biggest Tibetan settlements in the country.

Jog Falls

Among the most famous places to visit in Karnataka, Jog Falls is known to be the second-highest waterfall in India. This place will offer you one of the most stunning and breathtaking views of Karnataka. There are steps constructed from the viewpoint to the bottom of the hill; you can go to the bottom and appreciate the alluring beauty of the falls. Some of the popular places nearby are the Thavare Koppa Lion and Tiger Reserve and Linganamakki Dam.

Gokarna

If you are looking for a place that will offer you complete pleasure, then pack your bags and head to this place. This low-key beach has won the hearts of millions of travellers and it is one of the most famous places to visit in Karnataka. Also considered to be an important pilgrim centre, the place also has pristine beaches that will help you enjoy the beautiful shorelines. You can explore the water sports and ride on the thrilling catamaran ride.

