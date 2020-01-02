Things To Do And Places To Visit In The Beautiful Country Of Denmark

Denmark is a beautiful Scandinavian country that has numerous islands. The picturesque city has a lot to offer to its tourists. Apart from the ancient royal history of the country that gets tourists flocking from different places, this country is filled with tiny serene villages worth visiting. The country is filled with breathtaking nature all around, with cliffs, pine forests, islands, rivers, and floating sand dunes. One will be amazed to see such vast natural beauty that sits hidden deep in this country. The wild horses and relaxing seals are another great reason to be here. Listed below are the top 5 things to do in Denmark.

Top 5 Must-do things in Denmark

National Park In Denmark

The country is known for its national park. The Thy National Park is an iconic place as it is the first national park in Denmark and stretches across 12 km of land. The cool breeze makes it a perfect hiking and biking spot. Great flora and fauna can be found here, you may even spot some rare species including the vast variety of birds hidden in the forests.

The Egeskov Castle

Another famous place is the Egeskov Castle that was built years back in the Renaissance era. You will be amazed by the magnamity of the huge castle Some of the best things to see here include the Knights’ Hall, spires and a moat.

Underground Maritime Museum

The Maritime Museum has been designed by Bjarke Ingels and it resembles the castle described in Shakespeare's hamlet. This museum is situated very close to the capital city of Denmark, Copenhagen. The best thing about this museum is that it is underground and gives a unique experience.

Legoland in Billund

It is impossible to visit Denmark and not visit the town full of Legoland. We all grew up to playing lego but playing lego with 40 million blocks of Lego is definitely something worth experiencing. More than 25 acres of Lego-themed parks are present in Billund waiting for you to go build something new.

The Oresund Bridge

It is the longest bridge in Europe and is a must-visit especially when it is surrounded by water for almost 5 miles. It is the one bridge connecting Denmark to Sweden. Driving across the beautiful sea is a view one must not miss out on.

