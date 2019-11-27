Blizzard In Colorado Ruins Travel Plans As Hundreds Of Flights Remain Cancelled

The thanksgiving travel plans of millions of Americans was thwarted as a blizzard sweeped northern Colorado on Tuesday morning. The blizzard resulted in cancellation of hundreds of flights as well as blocked roads in Denver, Colorado.

Almost 7 inches of snow fell on Denver early Tuesday morning and thus around 460 flights stood cancelled at the Denver International Airport. The blizzard was forecasted to continue throughout the day with winds reaching speeds of up to 72 kilometres per hour. The planes had caused a severe drop in visibility, forcing the flights to remain grounded.

The Northern Weather Service released a statement saying that this is one of the worst storms in a long time. It is estimated that at least 55 million travellers planned to fly or drive in and out of Denver before the storm thwarted their plans. While the groundstaff is seen in a video footage working tirelessly to clear the runways in cloudy blizzard conditions.

The #BombCyclone dumping snow on Colorado. People stuck in blizzard like conditions. NWS reported an 80 mph wind gust at the Denver Airport. That’s as strong as a Cat 1 hurricane. How that system will impact us in the bi-state @ksdknews #TISL pic.twitter.com/zq5Psei55b — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) March 14, 2019

According to the weather services, the blizzard is expected to drop an additional 5-10 inches of snow over Colorado. Several interstate roads were closed and travel could become impossible on rural roads and unplowed city streets. Schools and stores were closed as grocery stores were expecting a thanksgiving crowd. Not only in Colorado, but snow is expected to cause travel mayhem across the United States. The Great Lake states of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin had blizzard and rough weather warnings extended to them. Forecasters have also warned of difficult to impossible travel conditions across all of northern Arizona.

