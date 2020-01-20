Things To Do In Cork: Visit These Attractions To Have The Best Time In This Irish City

Cork is a beautiful city in Ireland. The city is the second-largest in the country. The city was a monastic settlement in the 6th century before the Vikings invaded, and it was one of the most important trading centres of those times. The city is packed with many beautiful buildings and architecture that are a must-see.

Where is Cork?

The city of Cork is situated in the south-west of Ireland. It comes under the province of Munster. It is positioned right in the centre of two channels of the river Lee.

Places to visit in Cork

The English Market

The English Market is situated right in the heart of the city. It is a food market set up since 1788 and is one of the world's oldest municipal markets. The market has to offer beautiful, fresh fruit, artisan bread, as well as seafood. The market has a great fountain at its centre.

St Patrick Street

St Patrick Street is the main shopping hub of the city. The market is known best for shops like Brown Thomas, according to Planetware.com. The market was built in 1786. But has had many renovations since. The people of Cork generally visit St Patrick Street to hang out and spend time with friends.

St Fin Barre's Cathedral

This beautiful Anglican construction was built in the year 1862 with the exceeded budget of £100,000, which was initially just £15,000. The church is built with Cork limestone, Cork marble, and mosaics. The church congregation is active, but visitors are welcome to admire the marvel.

Fitzgerald Park and Cork Public Museum

Fitzgerald Park is a quiet and beautiful oasis on the outskirts of Cork. The park still has the pavilion and ornamental fountain from the old era of the 1900s. The Cork Public Museum is situated at the Park and includes attractions like a cafe, sculptures, a skate park, and a water-lily pond. You can also visit Daly's bridge, also known as the Shaky Bridge.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash