Ireland's Great Basket Island Looking For 2 People To Be Its Only Residents

The Great Basket Island, a small landmass near Ireland has offered many internet users' 'dream job' by asking a couple or two friends to live on the island as summer caretakers. The 'unique' position has taken the internet by storm as the employers will not only be provided with food but also salary for the long term assignment. Many Twitter users have posted their wish to apply for the job starting from April 1 till October, and some of them also called it 'perfect'.

The island on Europe's Atlantic fridges is majestic 1,100 acres with views, rains, stiff breezes that power the wind turbine. As per international reports, some people who have lived on the island have said that life on the island is 'very tough and difficult'. However, nearly 7,000 applicants have already applied for the job.

** Job Vacancy **

A unique position required - looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends.

1st April 2020 - October 2020 accommodation and food provided.

Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information pic.twitter.com/RJFfrr4QDH — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 10, 2020

Netizens 'would love to do this'

As soon as the position was posted on Twitter, it generated a new wave of conversation among netizens. While some of them were eager and said they already applied with their partners, others also said 'it isn't as easy'. However, a fair set of netizens said they 'would love to do the job' or that they 'love island life'. Many even posted about how they're right for the job while sharing their experiences of running restaurants and pubs.

Is there any salary ??!



or is it just “food and accommodation” provided ?



That should be clarified before we run away with this being a dream job!



no salary was mentioned in the initial tweet! — Brian Hewson (@HewsonBrian) January 11, 2020

Well America, it was nice but this seems more my style — Joshua Martinez (@thebiscuitboy_) January 11, 2020

Me and my husband just applied I managed my family's coffee shop for years pic.twitter.com/pGcKU2QPHf — Vanessa McMullan (@VanessaMcmullan) January 16, 2020

I'm in! Have run pubs and restaurants, plus I love island life. — Tim McKenna (@TimMcKenna5) January 11, 2020

Wow - I'd love to do this. I've been working in coffee for about ten years, and I've always wanted to visit Ireland. Alas, I'm sure thousands have applied. My application was sent in today, however! — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚙𝚑 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚘 (@cwalkenisgod) January 16, 2020

Once there's whistle playing, super nurses eating fresh tayto and checkered wellies the islands will for ever be the homelands of hairy sometimes dreadlock donkeys! pic.twitter.com/hr4x7hQMVk — Phil Kinsella 🇮🇪 (@philsella) January 11, 2020

Stayed here last summer. Surely a dream job for the right people. Either way worth a visit. Can’t beat their water storage tank. pic.twitter.com/kqZ9cPlTm9 — GreenStreet (@GreenSt69943397) January 11, 2020

My partner and I just applied! 😊 pic.twitter.com/hKsGLSlloA — Sunny 🌻 | Vanlife (@thenomadicsunny) January 15, 2020

Perfect. Just what I was looking for. Downsizing — The Irish Border (@BorderIrish) January 10, 2020

