Ireland's Great Basket Island Looking For 2 People To Be Its Only Residents

Rest of the World News

The Great Basket Island, a small landmass near Ireland has offered many internet users' 'dream job' by asking a couple or two friends to live on the island.

Ireland

The Great Basket Island, a small landmass near Ireland has offered many internet users' 'dream job' by asking a couple or two friends to live on the island as summer caretakers. The 'unique' position has taken the internet by storm as the employers will not only be provided with food but also salary for the long term assignment. Many Twitter users have posted their wish to apply for the job starting from April 1 till October, and some of them also called it 'perfect'. 

The island on Europe's Atlantic fridges is majestic 1,100 acres with views, rains, stiff breezes that power the wind turbine. As per international reports, some people who have lived on the island have said that life on the island is 'very tough and difficult'. However, nearly 7,000 applicants have already applied for the job. 

Netizens 'would love to do this'

As soon as the position was posted on Twitter, it generated a new wave of conversation among netizens. While some of them were eager and said they already applied with their partners, others also said 'it isn't as easy'. However, a fair set of netizens said they 'would love to do the job' or that they 'love island life'. Many even posted about how they're right for the job while sharing their experiences of running restaurants and pubs. 

