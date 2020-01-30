Things You Are Missing Out On If You Have Never Left The Country

Travelling overseas or living abroad is one of the most terrifying yet exciting adventures ever. And if you are homesick who ends up idling around the house each vacation because you don't think there's anything new to discover, you tend to miss on the real fun. Check out these five things you are missing out on if you have never left your country.

Learning new languages

Every country or city you move to will give you opportunities to learn the local languages. This not only would get you closer to the culture but also make your living easy there. It might be intimidating at first but quickly get in the habit of picking up on as many words as you can from that language to use in future conversations.

Meeting new people

Whether it is your neighbour or your Tinder date, living in a foreign country helps you meet new people and get new experiences. It's nice to make new friends, even if it's just temporary. There is a huge difference between making friends in your home town and abroad. But meeting new people will help you get a warmer vibe from the city or country you are in.

Local and street food

Binging on local and street food is one of the best advantages of living abroad. Meet new people and get their suggestions for trying new local and street food in the city. Street food is always something you have to try when you're in a different country. Make a to-eat list for your lonely weekends.

Getting out of your comfort zone

Living in a foreign country is fun if you try things that are different from the activities you usually participate in. Moreover, what's the point of travelling so far from home if you don't take risks? You need to get out for your comfort zone to enjoy to the fullest. And living abroad teaches all these aspects.

It'll help you appreciate your home

Living abroad also teaches the value of word home and makes you feel more appreciable towards your family. A lot of travelling also results in reflective thinking, especially about how privileged you are for living in a first-world country. Engaging yourself in a new country means seeing the bad as well as the good, so it'll teach you to be thankful for how much you have access to at home.

Promo Image Credits - Unsplash by Guilherme Stecanella