Best Things To Do With Kids In Moscow When On A Family Vacation

The city of Moscow is known for a variety of reasons. The capital city of Russia each year has tons of people coming in to see its majestic beauty. Moscow is also famous for plenty of kid-friendly destinations that shall not only be fun to see but you can also click some great pictures there. Listed below are some of the best things to do with kids in Moscow:

1) Visit the Red Square & St.Basil’s Cathedral

This is the oldest church and it looks very different. The onion-shaped colourful domes are a sight to see. One can visit the exciting GUM department store with kids to buy some goodies. The place is famous for the glass roof built by the famous Shukhov. One can even head to the fountain and try the various food dishes there. One must try some tea with mini cakes or try the famous milk ice cream in a waffle. One can even head to the Stolovaya 57 with kids and enjoy a ride on the merry-go-round.

2) Visit the famous Parks

When it comes to kids, parks are one of the best places to head to. Moscow has more than 100 parks and has plenty of different activities in each of them. One can go to the Gorky Park or the Vorobyovy Gory Nature Preserve. Once you reach there, you can rent bicycles, paddle boats, etc. Visit the Park Zaryadye for some eye-catching interactive exhibits. These are among the best things to do with kids in Moscow.

3) Theatre for kids

Moscow has some exciting theatres for children. One can visit the Moscow Children's Musical Theatre to sing and dance, or the Obraztsov Puppet Museum for some puppet show learnings. One can even visit the animal theatres at the Kuklachev's cats or Durov's animals. If you're in the mood for some laughter, one can try the various circus shows at the Bolshoi Circus on Vernadskogo or the Nikulin Circus on Tsvetnoy Bulvar. These are among the best things to do with kids in Moscow.

