Here Are A Few Places You Can Go To For A Day Trip From Moscow

Russia is the biggest country in the world. With 11 time zones and a varied climate condition from freezing tundra to deserts and high mountains to the plains, Russia has it all. That is what makes Russia such a good place for tourism. The capital of Russia, Moscow, is known as a cosmopolitan capital due to its varied culture and rich heritage. The city of Moscow is home to over 10 million people, and if you are visiting Moscow you will find that it has the perfect mixture of ancient and modern traditions. Here are a few places you can take a day trip to if you have an extra day in the capital of Russia.

Yaroslavl

This one-day trip from Moscow will take you into the heart of Russian culture and heritage. It is situated 250 kilometres northeast of Moscow. Yaroslavl is the most famous tourist destination in the region. It is situated at the banks of River Volga. You can explore the many museums and monasteries to learn more about this intriguing destination.

Korolyov

A one-day trip from Moscow to Korolyov will be a fun tour as it is one of the most important industrial areas of Russia. It is located just an hour away from Moscow. This place was used to make tanks during World War 2 and was used in the space war during the Cold War era. This is one of the biggest science cities in the world. This city is the front of the Russian space program.

Kubinka Tank Museum

Located just outside Moscow, this is one of the best places to see the true Russian experience. Kubinka Tank Museum was once a testing ground for the Red army. But today, it is made into and huge museum that shows all kinds of vehicles. You can spend one whole day over here enjoying the rich heritage.

Arkhangelskoye Estate

Arkhangelskoye Estate is located 20 km west of Moscow. This place was built in the 18th century by a Russian aristocratic family. It was a house for the royalty till the Russian Revolution. Today, it is converted into a museum by the communists and is one of the most beautiful places you can visit.

