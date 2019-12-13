Indian Cuisine Restaurants In Hong Kong For Lip-smacking Desi Food

Hong Kong, the tourist hub of China, offers a variety of attractions to the people visiting the city. The city provides you with the amazing Hong Kong skyline, wonderful nightlife, and several cuisines and dining options. But Indian travelers at times find it difficult to find Indian food dining options in this city. So here are four restaurants and dining places that provide authentic Indian food.

Indian restaurants in Hong Kong

1. Bombay Dreams

If you are traveling to Hong Kong and are craving for some Indian food, do not look any further. Bombay Dreams is the place to be. The comfortable ambience provided in this Indian restaurant is a must needed change among the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong. This highly rated Indian restaurant is famous for its palak paneer and rogan josh.

2. Sangeetha Vegetarian Restaurant

South Indian food for breakfast is a preferred choice for Indians. South Indian food is simple and delicious at the same time. So if you are exploring Hong Kong and are craving for some idli and dosa, Sangeetha Vegetarian restaurant is the best option. This Indian restaurant is also considered to be budget-friendly if you are considering some other Indian cuisine offering restaurants.

3. Namaste Kitchen

Namaste Kitchen is one of the top-rated Indian cuisine restaurants in Hong Kong. This restaurant is famous for its chicken tikka and curries. The place is also warm and welcoming. Namaste Kitchen is also a place for Indian travellers and tourists who are missing their home back in India. The best part about this restaurant is that it is located in Disneyland Hong Kong.

4. Dimpal Fusion Restaurant and Bar

Street food is an integral part of Indian cuisine. So when you are China and craving for some desi kebabs, momos, and other Indian cuisine options, Dimpal Fusion Restaurant is the place to be. The restaurant also specialises in offering a fusion of Indian and Nepali dishes. Dimpal Fusion Restaurant and Bar is another cheap Indian Restaurant in Hong Kong that will not affect your travel budget.

