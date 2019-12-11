Travel Bucket List: Museums That Are A Must-visit On Your Trip To Seoul

South Korea is highly regarded for being a country that is extremely advanced in technology. Its beauty products are sought after worldwide. The capital city of South Korea, Seoul, in particular, has an incredible passion for innovation and abounds in technology as well as the architecture of its cityscape. The city, despite having technological advancements, has successfully preserved its art and culture. While the city has many things to do right from mountain hiking to enjoying the nightlife, it is very popular for its remarkable museums. Here is a list of museums one must mark and visit the next time they plan a trip to Seoul.

Seoul Museum of Art

This museum, in Seoul, is operated by Seoul City Council and opened in the year 1988. It was opened in the Gyeonghuigung Palace area, a royal palace of the Joseon dynasty, with six exhibition rooms and an outdoor sculpture park. In the year 2002, the museum was replaced by a larger main branch behind Deoksugung Palace. The museum offers a variety of services to the general public. It holds low or no-cost public art classes in Korean Traditional arts, programs in English and Korean and lectures open to the public in order to promote its mission.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza

This building was designed by British Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. He integrated historical, cultural, urban, social and economic aspects of Seoul in order to create a scene of the landscape. The Plaza has been a major urban development landmark in Seoul. The landmark is the centrepiece of South Korea’s fashion hub and a popular tourist destination featuring a walkable park on its roofs, large global exhibition spaces, futuristic retail stores and restored parts of the Seoul fortress.

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

The much-acclaimed contemporary art museum has its main museum in Gwacheon and three branches each in Deoksugung, Seoul and Cheongju. The museum houses around 7,000 artworks including works of prevailing Korean artists. The Seoul branch of the museum was built on and next to the former Military Defense Security Command building. The architecture design adopted the Madang (yard) concept, which means to integrate the exterior and interior of the building to the surrounding environment. The museum also serves as a public leisure space as well as a space to hold outdoor artistic events and programs.

