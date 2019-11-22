Travel: Here Is How You Can Clean Suitcase Wheels After Your Vacation

Travelling is what we all love and embark upon. It rejuvenates you and makes you feel fresh. But when your vacation is over and you finally come back home, the one thing that you may dread might be doing your laundry and cleaning your suitcase. While that could still be doable, cleaning the suitcase wheels is the hardest part. They twist or are too small to clean and you lose interest in cleaning the wheels. However, you need not worry. Here is how you can clean your suitcase wheels.

Step 1

The first step in cleaning the suitcase wheels is to take the screws off the suitcase wheels. You may need some tools for that. You need a right-sized screwdriver that can help you remove your suitcase wheels. This way the wheels can come off easily.

Step 2

The next thing to do is push the bearings of the suitcase wheels. They will come off easily so you need to worry off taking them off. There are certain things to keep in mind though. Make sure that you don't lose the bearings and also know that you may get your hands a bit greasy.

Step 3

The next step is cleaning the bearings that provide friction. Now, you can clean the bearings of the suitcase wheels with a cotton cloth. Keep in mind to not clean the bearings with water. Also, make sure you don't get any dirt inside as that will dampen the functionality of the bearings.

Step 4

The important thing to take care of is the bearings. So, once they are dry, apply oil just like sewing machine oil. The oil will help in smooth functioning. Also, oiling will help in the long life of the bearings.

Step 5

Now, it is time to take care of the wheels. Firstly wipe off the dirt that has been layered over the suitcase wheels. You can later wash using some soap. Wipe the water off with a cloth.

Step 6

You are almost there towards cleaning your suitcase wheels. It is time to put things together. Replace the bearings back together as they are meant to be. This step may be harder if you find putting things back to place.

Step 7

Now, put the wheels back by using the screws that you took off. Make sure that you place the right screws. Also, make sure that you place the wheels correctly too. If you don't, your wheels won't work properly.

