Venice: Things To Keep In Mind Before You Travel To The Floating City

Venice is a beautiful country that everyone must travel to atleast once in their lifetime. It is one of the fascinating cities that will leave you in awe of it's beauty. The place is all about beautiful landscape and lush greenery. But, before you travel the City of bridges, here are certain things to keep in mind.

1. Prepare an emergency kit

This is one of the most crucial things to remember before you travel to Venice. Your health comes first and to avoid any risky situations, carrying an emergency kit becomes essential. Your emergency kit should contain first-aid box, water bottles, food packets, torch and don't forget to keep emergency contacts saved.

2. Prepare a list of very important contacts

This does not include your best friend contacts. You should research important contacts on Google and create a list of contacts of fire, hospital, rescue team contact details and other crucial extension numbers. This will help you if you are trapped somewhere. Make sure your whereabouts are known to your close friends and family.

3. Water-resistant outfits

You may want to take fancy clothes for the trip. But keep in mind that your fancy outfits may not necessarily help you duringcalamities. If by any chance you have to face higher water levels, then you may have to walk through cities and places that are submerged in water. So it is advised that you keep a couple of sets of water-resistant clothes.

4. Carry only want you need

It is quite likely that you feel like carrying a hundred set of clothes for your international trip. But take a step back and carry only what you need. You will not be able to walk through the rain with excess luggage. Get rid of all the unnecessary things from your bag and travel light.

5. Keep track of evacuation notices

Keep checking the updates about the city. Stay updated with the news and check for any emergency notices regarding evacuation. The emergency services will announce the updates about the weather in the city. This is yet another important thing to remember before you travel to Venice or any other country or new city.

