Travel Quiz: Do You Know Where Stonehenge Or Arc De Triomphe Are? Guess The Countries

From Singapore's Merlion to Australia's Opera House, many countries are known for their most popular landmarks. But how many people can guess which country has Marina Bay Sands and Uluru? Only a true travel enthusiast or an explorer at heart can answer questions as such. So dive deep into travel with this quiz and test your country identification abilities by guessing which country is mentioned in the question by their second-most popular landmark:

Questions

1. These are pre-historic stones that are all standing in a circle called Stonehenge. Which country do they belong to?

France

Spain

England

Canada

2. One of the most famous monuments of the country - Arc de Triomphe - celebrates those who died in a revolutionary war for their country. Which country has this historic monument?

France

Spain

England

Canada

3. A beautiful castle in this tiny country is one of the most visited tourist attraction here. Osaka Castle belongs to which country?

France

Spain

England

Japan

4. One of the deepest and largest lakes of the country, Lake Bikal is one of the most popular tourists attractions. Which country has this?

Japan

Russia

Spain

England

5. Copacabana celebrates the life and culture of this country and is the second most visited site in the country. Guess the country.

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

South Africa

6. Filled with white sands and blue oceans, the Boulders Beach is something no one misses visiting in this country. Which country is this?

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

South Africa

7. The Banff National park is a mesmerizing site with blue lakes and snow-peaked mountains. Which country is this?

France

Spain

England

Canada

8. The Chorus market is one of the most popular sites of this country. Which country is this?

Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan

Iran

Israeli

9. Burj Al Arab is the second most visited site in this country. Which country is this?

Oman

Qatar

UAE

Iran

10. The Valley of Kings is another site you wouldn't miss while visiting this country. Which country is this?

Egypt

UAE

Syria

Iran

Answers

England France Japan Russia Brazil South Africa Canada Uzbekistan UAE Egypt

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock