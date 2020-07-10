Interstate Travel Quarantine Rules & Guidelines, Issuing E-pass & Other Requirements

As the Coronavirus lockdown is slowly phasing out, travel restrictions are also being lifted. However, this comes with a strict set of interstate travel rules. Each state, in turn, has its own rules to follow for travel to and from. Here's more on this.

Maharashtra interstate travel during the lockdown

Maharashtra has recorded the most number of COVID cases in the country. Hence, it is no surprise that there are very strict rules introduced for travelling both to and from the state. Here are the rules issued by the Maharashtra state government that are to be followed in the state as of June 30.

Maharashtra government has allowed the operation of intra-district bus services in the city but only with 50% capacity.

Social distancing and sanitation must be maintained within the buses as well. However, this too is allowed only for those either going to the office or are heading out for other essential activities.

For inter-district movement within Maharashtra, people are required to issue e-passes. The movement will also be regulated by the organisation and the Mumbai police.

While many Indian states have opened their borders, the Maharashtra government still stands locked as of June 30. According to reports, long-distance travel is still not allowed.

To get the e-pass for inter-district travel, go to the central government's ServicePlus website. Alternatively, one can visit the Maharashtra Police's dedicated website to apply for a travel pass in lockdown

Karnataka Interstate travel during the lockdown

Seeing the decrease in the number of COVID cases and to revive the economy, the Karnataka government had relaxed the lockdown norms in several areas. However, as of June 16, the number of COVID cases in Karnataka saw a spike which prompted the government to introduce a new set of rules for travelling. Here are the travel advisories to be followed while entering or leaving the state according to the state government of Karnataka.

For those coming from Maharashtra will have to undergo seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine

For those coming from Delhi or Tamil Nadu during the lockdown will have to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days of home isolation.

For those travelling from any other Indian state, except Delhi, Maharashtra or Tamil Nadu will be required to be quarantined at home for 14 days after they arrive in the Karnataka

Any those merely transiting through Karnataka is mandatorily required to register to state government's Seva Sindhu portal. The state government advised the people to register on the portal. They must provide the correct information about their destination address, contact details, other requirements

Kerala Interstate travel during the lockdown

Kerala has more or less eased the Coronavirus lockdown. It has also introduced new guidelines for interstate travel as of June 15. Here are the new rules to be applied according to the guidelines of the state government of Kerala.

People will only be allowed to come to the state for limited purposes like business, official, trade, medical, court cases, property management and education

No individual can stay in the state for more than seven days and have to leave on the eighth day

Passes are required for the travel. Individuals can register in the Covid-19 Jagratha portal for it

Local itinerary details including the purpose of visit, place of stay, and local contact have to be mentioned to district collectors, who will issue passes based on the information provided

Individuals must directly travel to the hotels or place of stay without stopping on the way. They also cannot meet other people except those mentioned in the itinerary.

The interstate travellers are prohibited from visiting hospitals and public places, especially containment zones

West Bengal Interstate travel during the lockdown

West Bengal had mostly eased the Coronavirus lockdown even allowing a handful of public transports to function. However, with the sudden rise in COVID cases in the state, the government has taken the decision to impose another strict lockdown for a duration of seven days starting July 9. Here are the guidelines to be followed issued by the state government of West Bengall.

Suburban train and metro services will not operate until at least 31 July

Partial resumption of public service with caution has been allowed

The 9 pm to 5 am curfew is still to be followed

Strict lockdown in containment zones are to be followed with no office workers allowed to go to service

Flights coming from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad till July 19 will be banned. The ban will be extended if and when deemed necessary

The state government has allowed individuals from other states to travel after obtaining e-pass

Gujarat Interstate during the lockdown

After Maharashtra, Gujarat is one of the states with the most number of COVID cases. As of May 31, travel restrictions have been introduced in the state. No further updates have been given thereafter. Here are the guidelines according to the government website of Gujarat.

The state government has allowed private vehicle movement including cars with only two passengers and a driver

State Transport buses, city buses with 60 per cent capacity, private buses with 60 per cent capacity, auto-rickshaw with driver and two passengers and two-wheelers are also allowed only within the state

7 pm to 7 am curfew based on MHA guidelines

Interstate travel rules and guidelines are not clearly mentioned

