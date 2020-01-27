UNESCO Sites In Rajasthan That Must Be On Every Traveller's List

World heritage sites are essential parts of cultural heritage as defined in the UNESCO world heritage convention that was established in 1972. A total of 37 world heritage sites are located in India. With Orchha entering into the tentative list of UNESCO, here are some famous world heritage sites in the state of Rajasthan.

Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar features in the list of UNESCO world heritage sites. It consists of instruments that can measure the time of the day using just the sunlight. The best-preserved Jantar Mantar is present in Jaipur and in Delhi as well. The monument’s unusual design is made in such a manner that the sunlight enters the building at the right places to measure time. The unique feature of the monument has led it to the UNESCO sites list in India.

Amber Fort

Amber Fort also serves as a UNESCO world heritage site. The fort overlooks Maota Lake, which used to be its water source in the ancient era. Originally created by a ruler named Raja Man Singh I, the fort underwent continuous renovations over the next two centuries leading to the completion of the fort in the 16th century. In the year 1727, the maharajas left the capital for Jaipur, after which the fort underwent no further changes.

Chittorgarh Fort

The fort is spread around an area of 280 hectares and is said to be built by the Mauryans in the 7th century CE. The fort is regarded as one of the best places to visit when in Rajasthan. The Chittorgarh Fort is known for the valour of their Rajput kings and the romance sagas of the Rajput princesses. A fun fact about the fort is that it is the largest fort in India and the monumental ruins of the place are a thing of beauty for all the architecture enthusiasts.

Keoladeo National Park

Keoladeo National Park was formerly known by the name of Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary as it is located in Bharatpur. Majority of the tourists here include ornithologists. It is a man-made wetland and is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna with the migratory birds visiting here for breeding. It is called as one of the world’s richest bird areas by the founder of WWF, Peter Scott.

Ranthambore Fort

Ranthambore Fort has witnessed the glories of the Chauhan dynasty. The fort is located inside the Ranthambore National Park which is one of the popular national parks in India. Built in the 8th century by the Chauhan rulers, the fort came into existence after Prithviraj Chauhan's descendants made this place as their capital. In the 19th century, the fort was returned to the maharaja of Jaipur with whom the fort remained until India’s independence in 1947.

