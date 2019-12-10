Varanasi: Top 3 Things To Do On A Short Trip To This Holy City

The vibrant, holy and lively city of Varanasi is continuously flocked with pilgrims and explorers. This bustling town boasts of its different means of communication, scrumptious and wallet-friendly street food, temples and peaceful settings in nature. People wash away their sins in the holy Ganges to liberate themselves from the cycle of rebirth. Furthermore, one can indulge in several incredible activities in Banaras, which include watching the sunset from boats and taking a dip in the cool water of the Ganges river. We have penned down a few things that you can do on a short trip to Varanasi.

Also read: Varanasi: Part-time Employee At A Private University Develops A Unique Suit

1. Visit Ghats to dip in the River Ganges

The city of Varanasi has a long stretch of stairs welcoming to the river Ganges. The unsettling waters reflecting the slowly brightening shades of dawn are a sight to witness. Immerse in the prayers performed by sages, while dusk brings you the peaceful chants with twinkling lights from oil lamps at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Sit on a boat for a unique birthday celebration in the middle of the splashing blues of the Ganga, while exploring the lengths of the river.

Also read: Varanasi: Amid Protests, BHU Professor Feroze Khan To Interview At Art Faculty

2. Explore your spiritual side in temples

Telling the stories of their utter prominence, the colossal temples of Varanasi have immense historical importance. Immerse in the peaceful vibes of the mesmerizing temples, while appreciating their architecture. Amongst innumerable spiritual places, Kashi Vishwanath Temple is once in a lifetime pilgrimage for Hindus. This holy temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Also read: Watch: Six 'Happy Fridges' Installed Across Varanasi To Ensure No One Goes Hungry

3. Get awe-struck by the local dishes of Varanasi

Take a stroll through the lanes of Varanasi and indulge in the choicest finger-licking snacks from local vendors. From Chaats, Samosas, Kachoris to Baati Chokhas and Lassis, everything here is a must-try. Try flavoursome, fruitilicious and creamy Lassis from Blue Lassi, a tiny shop tucked in Vishwanath Gali. This more than 90 years old place will satiate your taste buds with this sweet indulgence of more than 80 flavours. Give in to the ghee loaded Baati Chokha, which are traditionally prepared and served in brass dishes. The Baati Chokha restaurant has a pure desi ambiance with charpoys laden for your sitting comfort and homely experience. Last but not least, do not forget to complete your meal with refreshing and classic paan.

Also read: 'Happy Fridges' Installed Across Varanasi To Ensure No One Sleeps On An Empty Stomach