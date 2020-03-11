Vistara Inducts New Boeing Plane With Rich And Classy Interiors

Indian airliner Vistara took the delivery of its first wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane on March 2, making it the first Indian airline to fly this aircraft. The Dreamliner is a state-of-the-art aircraft with features that make for a superior flying experience and is the first of the six that Vistara has purchased from Boeing.

A closer look at the magnificence of our all new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner™️. #ExperienceTheDream pic.twitter.com/tlVHQTjH49 — Vistara (@airvistara) March 2, 2020

The plane has 299 seats and is configured in a three-class layout, giving customers a choice of business, premium economy and economy cabins. According to Vistara, all three cabin classes in this twinjet Boeing aircraft are equipped with human-centric lighting that helps passengers to relax and reduce jet lag. The dimmable windows in the aircraft ensure passengers experience less fatigue and fewer headaches.

Economy class cabin

Photos shared on social media by the airliner show classy interiors of the cabins, equipped with attractive gadgets and services. 248 Recaro CL3710 seats are housed in the economy class cabin which has a 3-3-3 configuration. The seat pitch in this cabin is 31" and comes with a 12” HD Panasonic screen, a 6-way headrest and a USB power outlet.

Here's an exclusive look at the interiors of the Economy Class cabin inside the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner™. Visit the link in bio to read more. #ExperienceTheDream pic.twitter.com/RCn9BSgJrA — Vistara (@airvistara) March 2, 2020

Premium economy class cabin

The premium economy class cabin comprises of 21 ergonomic PL3530 seats and configured in a 2-3-2 layout. Each seat has a seven-inch reclining backrest and a six-way adjustable headrest, making flying more comfortable. The seats also carry with it a Panasonic 13” HD touchscreen IFE, individually-adjustable calf rest and AC and USB power outlet.

Here's an exclusive look at the interiors of the Premium Economy cabin inside the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner™. Read more about it here - https://t.co/i9uhyoUbCW#ExperienceTheDream pic.twitter.com/GJpqj9YX3N — Vistara (@airvistara) March 2, 2020

Business-class cabin

The remaining 30 seats of the plane are configured in 1-2-1 layout in the business class cabin. The cabin has 44” seat pitch with a full flatbed with 76” length along with a personal stowage compartment. The seat offers 18” HD touchscreen inflight entertainment from Panasonic, and a handset to navigate the system.

Here's an exclusive look at the interiors of the Business Class cabin inside the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner™. Read more about it here - https://t.co/i9uhyoCAem#ExperienceTheDream pic.twitter.com/6vcbOG3NZb — Vistara (@airvistara) March 2, 2020

(With Agency inputs) (Photo credit: Twitter/@Boeing_In)