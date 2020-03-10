Plane Forced To Turn Back Twice To Remove Rowdy Passengers Under Influence Of Alcohol

An easyJet flight heading towards Alicante in Spain from Manchester, UK was forced to turn back twice to its stand reportedly due to alcohol-fueled disruptions. According to a statement released by easyJet, two separate groups of intoxicated passengers were involved in the incident that took place on March 6 which resulted in delay. The airline reportedly said that they believe that some passengers were drinking their own alcohol onboard prior to the departure of the flight.

Passengers removed from flight

According to the reports, the police were called who asked the airline to remove the passengers, who behaved rowdily under influence of alcohol, from flight before it continued to Alicante. Flight EZY1919 reportedly landed in Spain more than 3.5 hours behind schedule. The airline said that its staff are well trained to take quick actions to ensure the safety of flights. EasyJet reportedly said that these kind of incidents are very rare and the company takes them strictly and do not encourage any abusive or intolerant behaviour from passengers aboard.

Passengers creates panic

In a similar incident, a drunk passenger reportedly created a panic amongst passengers after he ripped a plane door off its hinges just minutes before take-off. According to international media reports, the unidentified man rushed towards the wing of the plane and pulled the emergency door off causing the inflatable slide to deploy. The incident took place at the Chiang Mai International Airport, northern Thailand on November 7. The man has been reportedly detained in custody and the airport officials are reported to be investigating.

Flight WE169 was heading to Bangkok and was due to depart at 3:40 pm but was eventually delayed. A spokesperson for airline Thai Smile told an international media outlet that the man had caused approximately $19,000 in damage. The incident happened on an Airbus A320 with 86 passengers on it. The shocked passengers were screaming when the airport security staff pinned the 'blonde-haired' man to the ground. The man was later reported to be a foreigner who was pictured wearing jeans, blue shirt, and white trainers after having his hand and feet cuffed inside the airport.

(Pic credit: Twitter)

