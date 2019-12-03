Los Angeles: Weekend Getaways Near LA That You Need To Plan Right Now

Los Angeles, popularly known by its initials L.A, is the most populous city of California. It is the financial, commercial and cultural centre of Southern California. The city lies in a basin, adjacent to the Pacific Ocean which also consists of mountains and deserts. Los Angeles is famous and known for its ethnic diversity, Mediterranean climate, Hollywood and its sprawling metropolis. Los Angeles is undoubtedly a great place to visit. However, sometimes one just needs to get off the town for a change. The city’s expressways can take you to a wide-ranging variety of getaway destinations, many that lie within just a few hours away from the city. Here are a few of the top weekend getaways from Los Angeles.

Palm Springs

Palm Springs has been a popular desert getaway which is located only 100 miles from Los Angeles. The region is filled with golf courses and resorts and has been seeing many visitors especially during the winter season. Apart from golfing, the Coachella Valley has amazing restaurants and sightseeing too. One must also visit the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and Palm Springs Art Museum too.

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara is an exquisite seaside city located just under 100 miles north of Los Angeles. The city is filled with delightful shops, magnificent restaurants, boardwalk area and beautiful beaches. The blue Pacific, hillside mansions, wide curving beaches give the area a South of France vibes, and the place is also referred to as the American Riviera.

Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree also popularly known as Joshua Tree National Park, is a vast desert located less than an hour from Palm Springs. The park is filled with splendid geologic scenery and beautiful flora and fauna. One can go there to hike, can stay at the park’s scenic campgrounds. There is a small town outside the park which consists of a wide-ranging collection of hippie stores and roadside diners.

Rosarito Beach

Rosarito Beach is located about three hours from Los Angles by car. If you are looking for an authentic Mexican getaway, then Rosarito beach is the best option for you. The beach resort has a large, wide beach and amazing tourist hotels. The place is filled with restaurants that have delicious Mexican food and fresh seafood.

