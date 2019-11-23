Weekend Vibes: Here Are Some Fun Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend

The megacity of Kolkata is considered to be one of the most lively cosmopolitan cities in India. The capital city of West Bengal is known for its delicious Bengali cuisine, the gorgeous Victorian architecture and for the various art galleries that adorn the city. Kolkata is considered to be a prominent centre for education and literature in India. Along with that, it is also a city that is buzzing with a plethora of activities for its 4.5 million citizens in the city and the 14.5 million more in the suburbs.

Read Weekend Plans: Five Things To Do In Kolkata That You Should Know

Four things to do this weekend in Kolkata

1. Taste the Bengali cuisine

Kolkata is one of the most amazing cities to visit if you are a foodie. The city is the cradle of Bengali cuisine. As such, you get a variety of local Bengali food options to choose from churmur, kathi rolls, telebhaja, luchi aloo dum, and many more mouth-watering food items. If you have a sweet tooth, indulge yourself with famous Bengali sweets such as sandesh, mishti doi, and rasgulla.

2. Victoria Memorial

The Victoria Memorial is one of the most iconic monuments of Kolkata. It is a large marble building built between 1906 and 1921. The iconic structure hosts a museum inside its premises. The Victoria Memorial lies by the bank of the Hooghly River, near Chowringhee Road.

Read Haunted Places In Kolkata That Will Put Even The Bravest Hearts To A Test

3. Take a ride in the Kolkata Metro

The Kolkata Metro was the first-ever metro system in India. It was opened for commercial services in the year 1984. The network currently consists of one operational line of 27.22 km from Noapara to Kavi Subhash with three other lines in various phases of construction. It is the only Metro system in India to be operated by the Indian Railways.

Read Kolkata: Things To Do To Experience The Essence Of The City

4. Trams of Kolkata

If the Metro does not excite you, then try out the tramway of Kolkata. In continuous running operation since 1902, it is the oldest operating electric tram system in Asia and the only tram service operating in India, which makes it really unique. The tram system is operated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation and consists of 25 lines, of which six are currently in operation.

Read Kolkata To Witness A 'Week Of Italian Cuisine In The World'