What Is A Vaccine Passport, Will You Get One In India For International Travel?

With international travel becoming more difficult, many institutions and companies are now insisting upon proof of complete vaccination before joining. In such a scenario, a vaccine passport might become important for those who wish to travel abroad. Considering the current Covid-19 scenario in India, international travel from the country is banned until June 30, 2021. In such a situation, can you get a vaccine passport in India? Read along to know more details about what is a vaccine passport.

Can you get vaccine passport in India?

In India, when an individual is vaccinated, they receive a document by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which is titled Provisional Certificate for Covid-19 Vaccination. When travelling within the country, an individual can use this certificate as proof of vaccination combined with a recent negative test report. Other than that, there are Covid-19 tracker applications such as Aarogya Setu, which keep Covid related details about an individual in one place.

However, as foreign universities and institutions are demanding complete vaccination of international students and employees, the need for linking vaccination with a passport has increased in India. To address the issue, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued updated guidelines, which talks about issuing a separate certificate of vaccination with the passport number mentioned on it for three exceptional cases.

Students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education.

Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries.

Athletes, Sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo

It is advised that vaccination may be availed in such cases through Passport which is one of the permissible ID documents as per the current guidelines, so that the passport number is printed in the vaccination certificate. However, if Passport was not used at the time of administration of first dose, the details of the photo ID Card used for vaccination will be printed in the vaccination certificate and mention of the Passport in the vaccination certificate is not to be inisted upon. Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary. - an official document released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

What is a vaccine passport?

A vaccine passport is proof of vaccination or negative testing against an infection. Vaccine passport exists in both physical as well as digital certificate forms. Just like other documents such as a driving license or boarding pass, one can carry the vaccine passport to offices, other formal places, to a public place such as a movie hall, or while travelling. It is a system being established to ensure that people who are not vaccinated or who tested positive do not come in the vicinity of other people at any possible point of contact.

The concept is very similar to a medical passport, which is issued by WHO and acts as proof that an individual has been vaccinated against diseases such as cholera or yellow fever. This system has been in practice for years. At its core, the vaccine passport system is aimed at facilitating both national as well as international travel and easy relocation, which would eventually boost the economy.

