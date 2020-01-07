Where To Go Camping Across The World? Here Are Three Best Options

Whether you want to travel the world or just squeeze in a weekend getaway to your nearest National Park, camping is always one of the best resorts to reply on. Camping is synonymous with fun for a lot of holiday enthusiasts who do not like lazing around at home and just need to reason to step out of the house and make it a memorable one.

Hence, if you are a camping fanatic, we have listed down some of the most beautiful camping spots across the world for you.

Also Read | Camping Vs Glamping: Pros And Cons That'll Help You Choose The Best Way To Travel

1) Yosemite National Park, California

Most of the Yosemite National Park is designated wilderness, which means that you will find no cars, no buildings, and no electricity whatsoever which has become rare in today's fast-paced world. Sleeping under the stars and hiking up to Glacier Point for a view of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and Yosemite Falls are some of the major attractions of Yosemite National Park.

Also Read | Check These Five Camping Destinations With A Sea View Near Mumbai

2) Ladakh, India

Ladakh is one of the best places to experience the Indian Himalayas as the region is not called the "Land of the High Passes" for nothing. Camping here is a great way to explore the area, taking you off the beaten path, and bringing you closer to Ladakh's many Buddhist Monasteries and remote villages. If you are looking for something more active, you can also try your hand at rafting or hiking which are some of the major attractions for tourists.

Also Read | Travel: The Five Health Benefits Of Camping You Must Know

3) Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Grand Canyon National Park has a handful of campsites that put you right on the rim of the canyon to experience the grandeur of mother nature. Watch the sunrise over the Grand Canyon with a cup of coffee every morning, and wander the trails adjoining your campsite for even more breathtaking views. Spending a few days at Grand Canyon is hands down an experience in itself which one should experience at least once in a lifetime.

Also Read | Camping Near Bengaluru: A List Of The Four Best Sites To Relax