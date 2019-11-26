Check These Five Camping Destinations With A Sea View Near Mumbai

Mumbai is the city of dreams, which is famous for its beautiful beaches and architectural brilliance. A few kilometers away from the busy and monotonous city-life, are some serene camping sites near the riverside. If you’re planning for a jaunt, then take a look at these stunning tent-camping locales, which are a must-visit.

List of Camping Destinations With A Sea View Near Mumbai

Also Read: Five Stunning Instagram-worthy Spots You Must Visit In Mumbai

Bhandardara:

Bhandardara is a great option if you are looking for a relaxing camp, accompanied by safe trekking. The holiday resort is located 185 kilometres away from Mumbai city, near Igatpuri. There is an infinite number of tourist attractions within the beautiful locale. Some spots which shouldn’t be missed are Umbrella Falls, Randha Fall, Arthur Lake, and the fascinating Kalsubi Peak.

Also Read: Cafes In Mumbai That Book Lovers Must Visit For A Soothing Experience

Pavana:

It is a popular camping site situated near Pune and Mumbai. Pavana is a river that flows near Lonavala. This particular camping site is famous for its calmness and breathtaking view. One can witness a clear sky with stars shining bright in the night-time, unlike cities where it's hidden due to pollution. You can visit forts like Tungi and Lohangad in the same vicinity while camping in Pavana.

Also Read: Mumbai Food: Here Is Where You Need To Head For The Best Pani-puri In The City

Kolad:

Situated in the Raigarh district of Maharashtra is the beautiful Kolad village, on the banks of the Kundalika river. It is around 117 kilometers away from Mumbai city. Kolad is a paradise for adventure sports enthusiasts. A great place for camping and enjoying other water sports like river rafting and kayaking.

Panchgani:

If camping near a riverside is the only this on your mind, then Panchgani is the place for you. This famous tourist location is situated near the hill station of Mahabaleshwar. The best camping spot is near the Krishna river. One can also visit the enticing strawberry gardens in Panchgani, as well.

Also Read: Top 3 Restaurants In Mumbai Where You Can Gorge On Punjabi Cuisine

Malshej Ghat:

The best time to visit this marvellous natural wonder is during the monsoon season. One can indulge in the joys of hot barbeque, beautiful beachside, and captivating views at the Malshej Ghat. The Malshej Ghat is a mountain pass between Thane and Ahmednagar. It is an ideal destination for travellers and camp-lovers.