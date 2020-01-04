World Braille Day 2020: 3 Tourist Destinations In India That Are Braille Friendly

World Braille Day is celebrated every year on January 4 on Louis Braille’s birthday. Louis Braille the inventor of braille was born in 1806 in France. He became blind after a childhood accident but quickly mastered his new way of living. He created the system which is known as braille. The system of writing was later developed by Charles Barbier. Today, braille is used all around the world. As per research, 37 million people across the globe are blind and over 15 million are from India. Let us take a look at some of the braille friendly places in India.

Braille friendly places in India

Kerala

Kerala is preparing to become India’s first all-accessible tourist destination. While Kochi Fort became the first heritage site for the differently-abled in 2016. Apart from this, Kannur is also one of the braille friendly places in India. There is also a Federation for blind people in Kerla known as Kerala Federation of the blind.

Delhi

Delhi is known for its tourism. There are many people who visit the country every year to witness the beautiful places in the Capital city. In Delhi, there are many historical destinations like Qutub Minar, Jantar Mantar, Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and many more which are some of the prominent examples that have incorporated measures to make tourist experience even better.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the Tipu Sultan’s summer palace which is the first heritage site in the city that was made disabled-friendly with a Braille brochure, signboards, and tactile ways for easy directions. It is also one of the beautiful tourist places in Bengaluru. Hyder Ali also attracts several tourists from all across the world.

