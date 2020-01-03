Waitress Overwhelmed After Receiving $2,020 As Part Of #2020TipChallenge

The 2020 tip challenge has become the latest trend resulting in many happy stories and grateful servers. One of the best stories that emerged from this challenge features Donnie Wahlberg, an American singer and actor who took part in the 2020 tip challenge by leaving a whopping $2,020 as a tip for a waitress. According to international media reports, the singer left $2,020 tip on a bill of $23 at an IHOP outlet in St Charles, Illinois.

While speaking to an international media outlet, waitress Danielle Franzoni said that things like this don't happen to her. She further said that she is going to build a future and a home for her kids with the money she got. Franzoni is a recovering addict and had been living in a homeless shelter. She said that money allowed her to move into her own home and she was delighted to receive such a generous tip. She further also said that she plans to use some money to get her driver's license back and saving the rest for her kids future. A picture of the receipt was also shared on Twitter by Wahlberg's wife Jenny McCarthy.

#2020TipChallenge

The recent tip challenge is also very similar to 2018 'tip the bill' challenge, in which customers were encouraged to leave a 100 per cent tip to surprise their servers. Many customers also took to Twitter to share the receipt of the tip they left for their servers.

Here is a fun and creative way to share the love of God on New Year's Day!



Give a tip of $20.20 (if applicable, or $200.20 if you want to bless them more) along with an encouraging New Year's message!#2020TipChallenge#Moreblessedtogivethanreceive pic.twitter.com/7E6nMCSqDN — Ed Norwood, Champions Unleashed (@CHAMPIONSBYTES) January 1, 2020

So I can't afford to give a large 2020 tip. The waitress was beyond surprised! She even hugged me! #CincoDeMayo #2020tipchallenge pic.twitter.com/1B1VCAtp4I — Rochelle Moreau (@MoreauRochelle) January 3, 2020

