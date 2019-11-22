World’s First Vagina Museum Opens In London, Here Is All You Need To Know About It

In what can only be referred to as a unique idea for a museum, the world's first vagina museum has been unveiled in London. The museum opened on November 16, 2019, and saw 2,000 people visiting it with the tickets getting sold out on the first day. According to reports, the museum is being touted as the world's first bricks and mortar museum which is dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the entire gynaecological anatomy as a whole. The museum is located at the Camden Stables' Market and is solely launched for the purpose of creating awareness among the visitors about gynaecological anatomy.

The museum is founded by Florence Schecter

By the looks of it, it also provides awareness regarding menstrual health. The museum was finally established by a fundraising campaign. The campaign reportedly raised $50,000 from about more than 1000 people. The founder, Florence Schechter had crowdfunded to build up the museum. The fact that there was no vagina museum which was equivalent to places like the penis museum in Iceland motivated her to work hard for establishing this place. The museum consists of several attractions which grabbed a lot of attention from the visitors. One of them was a huge model tampon which was smeared with blood glitter.

The wait time for visiting the museum is 30 minutes

Florence has reportedly also thanked all the visitors for giving so much love and encouragement to the museum. There are several other artefacts in the museum consisting of several vagina and vulva themed products. Some of them range from guitar plectrums, jewellery, 'Merry Muffmas' Christmas cards and t-shirts. The museum also consists of vagina themed books like What We're Not Told To Talk by author Nimco Ali and The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler. The museum is primarily aimed at breaking stereotypes like 'douching with Coca-Cola after sex will prevent pregnancy.' This is based on the fact that during the 1950s and 1960s, women used to come up with home remedies for contraception and it was believed that Coco-Cola would help to do the deed. The visiting timing for the museum are from between 10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays with the wait time being 30 minutes.

