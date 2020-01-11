Zurich Tourism: Top 3 Places You Must Visit In This Beautiful City

Zurich is the largest city in Switzerland and is one of the most famous tourist hubs in the world. It is also considered as a hub for railways, roads, and air traffic. Both the Zurich airport and railway station are the largest and busiest in the world.

Tourists from all over the world come to visit this place, and are left enchanted by its beauty. If you have only 12 hours in Zurich, here are the top three places and things to do in Zurich:

READ | Nainital Witnesses Heavy Snowfall Drawing Many Tourists

3 Best places to visit in Zurich, Switzerland

Swiss National Museum

Swiss National Museum, affiliated with the Federal Office of Culture, is located in the centre of the city and is next to Hauptbahnhof. The museum is a castle-like building, and it showcases the cultural history of Switzerland. It has artefacts of both cultural and historical significance, ranging from the prehistoric era to the 20th century. One must visit this place if they are in Zurich.

READ | 'No-drone-zone' Posters Displayed In Four Languages To Warn Tourists At Taj Maha

Kunsthaus Zürich (Museum of Fine Arts)

The Kunsthaus is one of the top art museums of Europe and is run by the Zurich Society of Arts. It traces its history back to a society of artist founded in 1787. The Kunsthaus is especially strong in Impressionists, Post-Impressionists, and Modern schools, beginning with the forerunners and early Impressionists Delacroix, Corot, Courbet, and Manet. It also features a painting by the legendary artist Vincent Van Gogh, who is considered as one of the best painters.

READ | 12 Tourists Face Harrowing Time To Reach Shimla City From Hilltop Jakhu Temple

Old Town

Situated in the midst of a modern financial powerhouse, Old Town is a neighbourhood, that is filled with historic charms. Its narrow streets rise steeply on the East side of a huge river. It has the potential to take visitors back to the old feels of the country and shows how it was before globalisation and industrialisation changed the face of the town.

READ | Shimla And Other Tourist Hotspots In Himachal Pradesh Receive Fresh Snowfall

