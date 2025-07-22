TTD Announces Booking For Various Dates, Darshan And Seva Tokens for October 2025

The Venkateswara Swamy Temple, also known as the Tirumala Balaji Temple, is highly considered a revered Hindu pilgrimage site in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the temple and can choose from different types of darshan, from free (Sarva Darshan) to special entry (paid) darshans.

The TTD (Tirumala Tripati Devasthanamas) manages the temple and offers various options for pilgrims for darshan. The organisation has officially unveiled the schedule for the release of Tirmala Srivari Darshan and room quotas for October 2025.

Representation of photo from Wikipedia

Here are the details:

Arjitha Deva tickets: This ticket will be available online from 10 am on July 19.

E-seva Lucky Dip: Registration is open until 10 am on July 21, with payment for Lucky Dip tickets accepted until noon on July 23.

Special Services Tickets: These tickets release include Kalyanotsavam, Oojal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradeepalanakra Seva, and Pushpayam, and will begin at 10 am on July 22.

Angarpradakshina Tokens: These will be released at 10 am on July 23.

Srivani Trust Quota: The online quota will become available on July 23 at 11 am.

Free Special Darshan: For the elderly, disabled and chronically ill individuals, free special darshan will be offered from 3 pm on July 23.

Special Entry Darshan: The tickets for special entry darshan, priced at ₹300, will be released on July 24 at 10 am.