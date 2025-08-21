TV Couple Gia Manek-Varunn Jain Tie Knot In A Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha Ceremony, Here’s What It Means

Giving her fans a sweet surprise, gushing bride Gia Manek revealed that she tied the knot with fellow actor Varunn Jain. In the first wedding pictures shared on Instagram, the TV actress was seen dressed in a golden saree and posed with her husband, who lovingly held her close.

Posting the heartfelt moments, Gia wrote, “With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife. So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs. Gia & Varunn #bhutashuddhiwedding #isha #gratitude.” Here’s everything to know about the Bhuta Shuddhi wedding.

What is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha?

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is an ancient wedding ritual from the yogic tradition and is conducted by the Isha Foundation, which is a nonprofit spiritual organisation founded by Sadhguru.

The foundation’s website explains this ceremony, “Bhuta Shuddhi is a refinement of the five elements in the human system (earth, water, air, fire, and space.) Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha offers the couple the opportunity to achieve a deep bond on an elemental level. In this elaborate sacred ceremony, the couple circumambulates a sacred wedding fire.”

This unique yogic wedding practice focuses on creating a profound elemental connection between the bride and groom, moving beyond emotions, thoughts, and physical boundaries. The ritual invokes the grace of Devi Linga Bhairavi and seeks a union that transcends worldly desires.

How to have a Bhuta Shuddhi wedding?