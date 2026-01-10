Vidyut Jammwal Climbs Tree Naked As He Trains In Sahaja Yoga, Bold Video Goes Viral

Street Fighter actor Vidyut Jammwal recently shared an Instagram video that has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Vidyut climbing a tree without wearing any clothes. The video discreetly covers him with an evil eye emoji. Beyond the striking visuals, the footage also features brief moments of his intense training, including rope walking in the mountains, balance exercises, and other disciplined practices.

In the video, Vidyut Jammwal climbs a tree naked and then carefully descends back to the ground.

Jammwal explained the courage behind the act and the reason for the stunt in the comment section. He said the natural climb reflected a yogic practice of Sahaja (or Sahaj), which centres on spontaneity. As a dedicated practitioner of Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial art, he described the night of his ascent as a powerful display of self-discipline, strength, and harmony between the body and nature. He added that such acts demand intense mental and physical control and described the stunt as part of his continued commitment to holistic fitness and exploring the connection between the mind and the body.

In December 2023, he posted nude photos from his Himalayas trip, where he swam in rivers and ate outdoors while enjoying nature. Through these actions, Vidyut Jammwal challenges social norms and sparks provocative conversations about health, self-discipline, and honesty.

Advertisement

Vidyut Jammwal rose to fame through the Commando film series, where he delivered powerful action scenes and showcased exceptional martial arts skills, establishing himself as a leading action star.