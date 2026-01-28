Watch: Rohit Shetty's New Ride Is A GMC Hummer EV, Priced At Whopping ₹4.5 Crore

Director Rohit Shetty famously blows up cars in his movies, but IRL, he loves driving around in a beast. A viral video shows him riding a luxury hummer, estimated to cost more than ₹4.5 crore. Notably, Rohit's latest car is an EV.

The Sooryavanshi director was seen cruising around Mumbai in a GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric luxury car priced at over ₹4.57 crore in India, making it one of the most expensive and visually striking cars owned by a Bollywood celebrity. However, Rohit is not the first Bollywood celeb to bring home the GMC Hummer. Last year, Ranveer Singh was seen in the same car, although his vehicle is black in colour and Rohit's is orange.

This move also marks a shift in car ownership trend among film stars who are slowly moving towards environmentally and economically conscious vehicles without compromising on look, luxury or quality.

The electric SUV in which Rohit was spotted is the latest generation of the iconic GMC Hummer. The Hummer EV is a huge SUV, and it easily weighs over 4,500 kg. But despite its size, it can cruise 0–100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

Apart from the Hummer EV, Rohit Shetty is also regularly seen driving around in his Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG luxury SUV worth Rs 4.5 crore. He also owns another twin-turbo V8 SUV, and it is a Lamborghini Urus. This super car is also worth well over ₹4.1 crore.

Rohit Shetty also owns a Lamborghini Urus (L) and a Mercedes-Benz G63 | Image: X