Chiranjeevi's 'No Such Thing As Casting Couch' Remark Backfires As His Niece Niharika Konidela's Video With K Raghevendra Rao Goes Viral
After Chiranjeevi's comments regarding casting couch in the film industry went viral, severe backlash followed. Netizens said that "he must be living under a rock" to overlook and downplay the existence of predatory behaviour in showbiz.
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi landed in controversy over his remarks on casting couch in the Telugu film industry. At the success meet of his latest release Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu on January 25 in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi said that there is "no such thing as casting couch" in the film industry. He further claimed that if anyone had a bitter experience, it was their own fault. "Be professional, and others will be professional too," he said.
After Chiranjeevi's comments regarding casting couch went viral, severe backlash followed. Netizens said that "he must be living under a rock" to overlook and downplay the existence of predatory behaviour in the film industry. His claims on casting couch were also opposed by singer Chinmayi Sripada.
In this context, a video of Tollywood director K Raghavendra Rao has also resurfaced. In it, Rao is seen interacting with Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela. As they converse, Rao, who is seated, is seen wrapping his arms around Niharika's waist. Niharika, visibly uncomfortable, tries to remove Rao's hand. However, he holds on, only slightly loosening his grip. Many on social media took note of Niharika's discomfort and criticised Rao for his public behaviour.
The video from a different angle shows how Niharika had maintained her distance from Rao after initially greeting him but he pulled her close and held onto her waist. Niharika managed to hold the smile on her face but her body language told a different story. After this video went viral again, netizens tagged Chiranjeevi and questioned him if such behaviour was happening with film industry insiders then wouldn't outsiders be facing worse treatment?
“Rao’s actions are a throwback to a bygone era where women had to smile through discomfort,” read a comment on the video of Rao and Niharika. Another said, "If this is what ‘respect for seniors’ looks like, tollywood needs a new dictionary (sic)."
28 January 2026