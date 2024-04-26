Advertisement

The viral phenomenon of mewing, championed by British orthodontist John Mew, has captured the fascination of social media users with its promise to contour the jawline through specific tongue exercises. Mewing involves positioning the tongue against the roof of the mouth, applying gentle pressure without touching the teeth, believed to redefine the lower contour of the face akin to the effects of hyaluronic acid fillers.

Understanding mewing

Mewing requires practitioners to maintain the tongue's position typically assumed during swallowing—except when speaking or chewing. The technique includes exercises such as holding water in the mouth with the tongue pressed against the palate, making sustained sounds with the consonants 'ng', and stretching the tongue towards the chin to enhance frenulum elasticity. These activities are aimed at improving tongue posture throughout the day.

Skepticism around mewing

Despite its popularity, mewing's effectiveness and its claimed aesthetic benefits remain controversial. There is a lack of scientific evidence supporting the idea that mewing can alter the mandible or jaw structure significantly. Critics argue that while the practice may influence muscle tone, it cannot change bone morphology or cure structural issues without additional orthodontic intervention.

Image credit: Unsplash

Potential benefits and risks

Advocates like Yvette Pons suggest that proper tongue posture is crucial not just for aesthetic reasons but also for overall health, affecting everything from dental occlusion to respiratory function. Incorrect tongue positioning can lead to a range of issues, including worsened bite and facial asymmetry. However, if performed incorrectly, mewing might cause complications such as temporomandibular joint problems, overdeveloped masseter muscles, or dental wear.

Professional guidance

While some practitioners report subtle improvements in facial appearance and posture, mewing should be approached with caution. Experts advise that any attempts to modify tongue posture should be supervised by professionals to avoid potential adverse effects and ensure that underlying skeletal imbalances are properly addressed. Mewing presents an interesting case of how viral health trends can influence public behaviour, albeit not always with the anticipated results.

