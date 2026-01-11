What Is Social Jetlag? Know Symptoms, Causes, Side Effects And Tips To Reset | Image: X

Ever noticed that your energy feels low after the weekend? On workdays, many people wake up at 7 a.m. On weekends, people stay up until midnight and sleep until 11 a.m. That extra sleep may feel like freedom, but it often hides a problem called social jetlag.

What is Social Jetlag?

Social jetlag describes the mismatch between your natural body clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, and your actual sleep routine. During the weekdays, people wake early, and then they stay up late. On the other hand, people sleep much longer at weekends. This constant shift confuses both the brain and the body and creates effects similar to regular travel across time zones. Over time, this disruption can put pressure on several body systems.

What are the symptoms and causes of social jetlag?

Ongoing tiredness

Trouble waking up

Sleepiness during the day

Lack of focus

Mood changes

Headaches

Digestive problems

Lower productivity

What are the side effects of social jetlag?

Long-term social jetlag disrupts the hormones that regulate appetite, blood sugar, and stress.

It increases the risk of obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

An irregular sleep routine weakens the immune system.

It reduces the body’s ability to repair cells and increases ongoing inflammation.

Tips to beat social jetlag

Maintain a consistent sleep and wake routine.

Get bright morning sunlight and reduce lights and screen use at least one hour before bedtime.

Avoid caffeine, heavy meals, and alcohol late in the evening.

Stay physically active during the day.

Practise a relaxing bedtime routine.