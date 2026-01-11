Updated 11 January 2026 at 18:04 IST
Shreyas Iyer Nearly Escapes Dog Bite, Here’s How To Behave Around Stranger Pets
As Shreyas Iyer prepared for his much-awaited return to the field, he narrowly avoided a dog bite at Vadodara Airport on Friday, January 9, 2026. If you want this not to happen to you, here are a few important points to remember before interacting with a stranger’s pet.
Indian cricket star Shreyas Iyer gave fans a tense moment this week, but not because of anything on the field. As he prepared for his much-awaited return to the national side, he narrowly avoided a dog bite at Vadodara Airport on Friday, January 9, 2026.
Iyer arrived to join the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand after completing a tough two-month recovery from a spleen injury. As he walked through the terminal, he paused to greet fans, sign autographs, and acknowledge their support.
The moment turned unexpected when a supporter approached him with a small white pet dog. A known animal lover, Iyer leaned forward to “lovingly pet it,” but the dog suddenly lunged and “snapped its teeth” towards his hand.
Reacting instantly, the batter “instinctively pulling his hand back” avoided getting hurt. After the brief scare, Iyer stayed composed and “walked away with a smile,” showing no signs of panic. If you want to avoid situations like these, here are a few important points to remember before interacting with a stranger’s pet.
Petting Etiquette You Must Know
Dogs are sensitive animals and can react differently depending on the situation. Always ask the owner for permission before approaching. Move slowly and stay calm. Stand sideways rather than facing the dog directly, as a head-on approach can feel threatening. Avoid direct eye contact because dogs see staring as a challenge. Allow the dog to approach you first. Hold your hand low and relaxed so the dog can sniff, and only touch the dog if it appears comfortable. Gently pet under the chin, not on top of the head. Watch closely for signs of stress such as lip licking, a tucked tail, growling, or attempts to move away, and stop immediately if you notice them.
How to approach
- Turn your body sideways to appear less intimidating.
- Look away or towards the dog’s chest instead of staring.
- Stay still or squat slightly, and let the dog come to you.
- Offer a closed fist or the back of your hand low for sniffing.
What to avoid
- Do not hug, kiss, or bring your face close to a stranger’s dog.
- Do not reach over the dog’s head.
- Do not reward jumping; ignore the dog until it calms down.
- Stop interaction if the dog shows discomfort, fear, or aggression.
- These simple steps help keep both you and the dog safe and comfortable.
